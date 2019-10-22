Miss Port City’s outstanding teen encourages Unity Day Awareness

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Miss Port City’s Outstanding Teen and BEAST CREW, INC invites schools, businesses, and the community to send one large “ORANGE” message of support, hope, and unity to show that we are together against bullying and united for kindness, acceptance, and inclusion.

On October 23, 2019 wear “ORANGE” T-shirts, neckties, hats, wristbands, nail polish, scarfs, shoelaces, etc. Snap pictures and use the hashtags #BEASTCREWINC #UnityDay2019 or email pictures to beastcrewinc@gmail.com to be shared on social media. Feel free to share this post!! Like BEAST CREW, INC on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. 🧡 #BullyingEndsAgainstStudentsToday #kindnessmatters

More info: https://www.pacer.org/bullying/nbpm/unity-day.asp

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.