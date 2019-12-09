Miss South Africa crowned Miss Universe

(NBC) – There is a new Miss Universe! Sunday night, it came down to Miss Puerto Rico and Miss South Africa, and it was Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi, who came away with the 2019 crown.

Madison Anderson, Miss Puerto Rico, was the runner up. Miss Mexico, Sofia Aragon, came in third.

The competition was hosted at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

Once again, the event’s host, Steve Harvey, suffered a mishap. He accidentally introduced the wrong contestant while announcing the national costume contest winner.

A shot of the winning outfit from Miss Philippines was shown on screen, but the woman standing next to Harvey was not that winner. Instead, it was Miss Malaysia Shweta Sekhon. When he introduced her as Miss Philippines, she grabbed the mic from Harvey and corrected him.

Harvey said he read what was in the teleprompter and addressed the show’s producers, saying, “Y’all got to quit doing this to me.”

In 2015, Harvey accidentally announced the wrong winner at the same event.

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.