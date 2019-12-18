Missing Florida children found safe

(NBC News) – Investigators say it appears two children who went missing Sunday from their home in Florida, wandered off.

The pair were found in Jacksonville yesterday afternoon.

A search and rescue team heard a child’s voice which led them to six-year-old Braxton Williams and five-year-old Bri’ya Williams.

Police say the children were found in a dilapidated pump house surrounded by brush just a few miles from their mobile home.

The siblings disappeared from their front yard Sunday morning after their father briefly stepped inside.

