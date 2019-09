SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help finding a missing Shreveport woman who suffers from a mental illness.

Cristal Cowan, 29, was recently reported missing by a family member who said they last spoke with her in Jan. 2019.

Cristal stands 5′ 11″ tall, weighs 150 lbs. with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Police said Cristal was last seen in the Highland neighborhood. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Det. Karam at 318-673-7300, option 3.