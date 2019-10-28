Missing Virginia Teen In “Extreme Danger”

(WWBT) Virginia authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing endangered teenage girl believed to be with a 33-year-old man.

Officials say Isabel Shae Hicks, 14, is believed to be in extreme danger.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office believes she is with 33-year-old Bruce Lynch of Bumpass, Virginia, in a silver-blue Toyota Matrix, with Virginia license plate tag VEM-9071. Authorities say Lynch is a known acquaintance of Hicks’ family.

Deputies advise the public to look out for the make and model of the car, because they believe the tags have been switched.

They also say the right rear door handle is missing. Citizens should look for tarps inside the car, because it is believed Lynch recently bought some.

A felony abduction warrant has been obtained for Lynch.

Authorities believe they may even be camping out in the woods.

