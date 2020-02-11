Missing woman’s body found in landfill; police believe she died dumpster diving

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities have found the remains of a missing North Carolina woman caught on camera getting into a dumpster but never getting out before the dumpster was serviced, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Chris Watkins.

Crews have been searching for the remains of 30-year-old Stephanie Cox, of Burlington, at the Uwharrie Environmental landfill for the past three days, Watkins said.

On Monday, crews found Cox’s remains.

Burlington police said videos showed Cox arriving at Five Below alone on Jan. 30. No one else is seen on the property until the truck arrives to service the dumpster.

Family members told police that it was not uncommon for Cox to collect items from local dumpsters.

