Missing woman’s body found; police say no obvious signs of foul play

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman reported missing earlier in the week has been found, according to Shreveport police.

The body of Jennifer Dunman, who was reported as a missing person on Monday, was found deceased inside Ochsner University Health by hospital staff around shortly after midnight on Wednesday. .

When officers arrived, hospital police told them they found Dunman’s body in a secured area of the hospital.

Investigators with SPD’s homicide division responded and conducted their preliminary investigation. The scene was processed by Crime Scene Investigators.

Detectives say there were no obvious signs of foul play.

