Missing woman’s body found; police say no obvious signs of foul play

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Source: Shreveport Police Department Facebook

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman reported missing earlier in the week has been found, according to Shreveport police.

The body of Jennifer Dunman, who was reported as a missing person on Monday, was found deceased inside Ochsner University Health by hospital staff around shortly after midnight on Wednesday. .

When officers arrived, hospital police told them they found Dunman’s body in a secured area of the hospital.

Investigators with SPD’s homicide division responded and conducted their preliminary investigation. The scene was processed by Crime Scene Investigators.

Detectives say there were no obvious signs of foul play.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss