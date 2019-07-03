Mississippi beaches close after discovery of harmful algae

BILOXI, MS (KTAL/KMSS) — If your July 4th plans included a trip to a Biloxi area beach, you may want to change them.
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has shut down more than a dozen beaches due to the growth of Harmful Algal Bloom.
MDEQ officials are advising that people and their pets to avoid water contact, such as swimming or wading because exposure to the blue-green HAB can be harmful. The closures refer to water contact and do not prohibit use of the sand portion of a beach.
Three additional stations were closed today:
Station 11 – Gulfport East Beach
Station 12B – Biloxi East Central Beach
Station 13A – Gulfport Harbor Beach
Stations closures that remain in effect are:
Station 1 – Lakeshore Beach
Station 2 – Buccaneer State Park Beach
Station 3 – Waveland Beach
Station 4 – Bay St. Louis Beach
Station 5 – Pass Christian West Beach
Station 6 – Pass Christian Central Beach
Station 7 – Pass Christian East Beach
Station 7A – Long Beach Beach
Station 10 – Gulfport Central Beach
Station 11A – Edgewater Beach
Station 12A – Biloxi West Central Beach
Station 14 – Front Beach
Station 15 – Shearwater Beach
According to the MDEQ, the algae can cause rashes, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting.
