Mississippi beaches close after discovery of harmful algae

BILOXI, MS (KTAL/KMSS) — If your July 4th plans included a trip to a Biloxi area beach, you may want to change them.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has shut down more than a dozen beaches due to the growth of Harmful Algal Bloom.

MDEQ officials are advising that people and their pets to avoid water contact, such as swimming or wading because exposure to the blue-green HAB can be harmful. The closures refer to water contact and do not prohibit use of the sand portion of a beach.

Three additional stations were closed today:

Station 11 – Gulfport East Beach

Station 12B – Biloxi East Central Beach

Station 13A – Gulfport Harbor Beach

Stations closures that remain in effect are:

Station 1 – Lakeshore Beach

Station 2 – Buccaneer State Park Beach

Station 3 – Waveland Beach

Station 4 – Bay St. Louis Beach

Station 5 – Pass Christian West Beach

Station 6 – Pass Christian Central Beach

Station 7 – Pass Christian East Beach

Station 7A – Long Beach Beach

Station 10 – Gulfport Central Beach

Station 11A – Edgewater Beach

Station 12A – Biloxi West Central Beach

Station 14 – Front Beach

Station 15 – Shearwater Beach

According to the MDEQ, the algae can cause rashes, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting.

