MLK liquor store owner taking city to court

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A lawsuit is calling for a judge to forbid the city from closing a Shreveport business.

Tuesday, Shreveport City Council voted to revoke Riteway Liquor Store’s alcohol permit.

The attorneys for the business and property owner filed two separate lawsuits. One is asking for an immediate temporary restraining order that will stop the city from closing the store.

While the lawsuit from the land owner claims the city can not lawfully take his property or tell him he cannot lease it for the purpose of a liquor store.

Both lawsuits call for the court to overturn the council’s decision.