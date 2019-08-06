MLK school supply & uniform giveaway

A program is making sure parents are also on track and ready for the new school year.

The Martin Luther King Community Development Corporation and Lake Bethlehem Baptist Church held a Parenting Back to School forum.

Representatives from the Shreveport Police Department, Caddo DA’s office and Caddo Parish School Board gave out information to parents. They learned about attendance policies and school supplies and uniform vouchers were also handed out.

Irma Rogers says, “So many times, you have some students who don’t go to school because they don’t have the proper uniform. As long as they can qualify we try to provide these uniforms.”

To be eligible for school supplies parents had to bring an ID showing they lived in the 71107 zip code, which includes the Martin Luther King and Cherokee Park neighborhoods.

Uniform vouchers will be distributed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the MLK CDC office.