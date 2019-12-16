Mobile home destroyed by possible tornado in Webster Parish

A Webster Parish family’s mobile home was destroyed in storms that included a likely tornado believed to have touched down east of Hwy 159 late Monday morning. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Webster Parish family’s mobile home was destroyed in storms that included a likely tornado believed to have touched down east of Hwy 159 late Monday morning.

The family that lives in the home on Angi Road was not there at the time. The family dog escaped unharmed. The area is about 20 minutes north of Minden.

There have been no reports of any serious injuries as a result of the storm.

The National Weather Service of Shreveport is sending a crew out to parts of that area to survey for storm damage, particularly between Minden and Dykesville along Hwy 159. Details on what they find are expected to be released Monday evening.

Storms destroyed a mobile home on Angi Road in Webster Parish Monday morning. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

