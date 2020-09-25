Mobile voting registration drive starts in Shreveport Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Members of Shreveport’s 45 Days of Action is organizing a voter registration across the Southeast. The caravan tour is called “We Got the Power”. Friday, the drive kicked off from near the Caddo Parish Courthouse and ended at Southern University at Shreveport. The goal of the caravan is informing residents, signing people up for the census, and registering people to vote in November. “The purpose is to demonstrate to folks that we have the power to impact an election and the power to impact the direction of funding, ” says Omari Ho-Sang.

At SUSLA, the caravan signed up almost twenty students. For Freshman Jaquan David, he believes he should be the change in order to encourage others to do the same. “It is very important that we vote. We are the ones that is going to change the direction of the country in the next four years,” said David.

Election Day is coming up very Soon. Ho-Sang says it is very important to make your voice heard and hold elected officials accountable. “Policy should be applied in a way to help us save our community and help benefit the people in our community,” said Ho-Sang.

Saturday, the caravan will make the journey down to Lafayette, LA. They will make more stops across several southern states in efforts of getting people signed up to vote. The last day to complete the census is September 30th. In Louisiana, the first day for early voting will occur on October 16th.

For more resources on how to get registered, click here.