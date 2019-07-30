Mom found drunk in home after leaving children in hot car outside, deputies say

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Manatee County mother is facing charges after deputies say they found her drunk in her home while two children were left in a hot car in the driveway.

Deputies were dispatched to the home of Andrea Cole Monday afternoon. When they arrived, they found two children in a parked car in the driveway. One was a 3-week-old girl and the other was a 2-year-old boy.

According to arrest records, the car was not on and all the windows were rolled up with the exception of one.

The 3-week-old was found unconscious while the 2-year-old was crying and suffering from heat exhaustion, deputies say.

Officials note the heat index was 102 degrees at the time.

Deputies quickly rendered aid and the unconscious child became responsive. Inside the car, they say they found used diapers, loose medication and opened bottles of liquor.

Deputies then found the mother, Andrea Cole, inside the house.

They report that she was heavily intoxicated and did not realize the children were in the car.

She couldn’t answer the questions deputies asked her and she eventually became agitated, an arrest report says. She then took an aggressive stance, closed her fists, and threatened to fight the deputies.

Cole was arrested and booked into the Manatee County jail.

The children were taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Inside the house, deputies found filthy conditions with soiled diapers everywhere. They noted there were empty liquor bottles and no edible food in the house.

Cole has been charged with child neglect and resisting with violence.

CPS is investigating.