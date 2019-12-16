Mom learns she’s pregnant 9 days before giving birth

(CNN) – A Tennessee woman gets an early Christmas present–a baby boy.

Lauren Chalk found out shortly before Thanksgiving that she was pregnant–and 38-weeks along!

Chalk has Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, which causes her to have irregular menstrual cycles.

That’s why she didn’t know that she was pregnant.

Baby Wyatt was born December second.

Chalk calls her son “The best Christmas gift since Jesus.”

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

