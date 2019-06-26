Monroe murder suspect behind bars in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH (KTAL/KTVE) – A suspect in a murder of a Monroe man has been arrested in Bossier Parish.

On Tuesday afternoon Monroe Police traveled to Bossier City and took 31-year-old Jermel Coleman into custody for the fatal shooting of his stepfather Randolph Divins.

Coleman allegedly shot Divins in the 400 block of Cargo Lane back on June 21.

Divins later died from his injuries.

Investigators said Coleman confessed to shooting and was booked into the Bossier Parish Detention Center.

Coleman is now awaiting extradition back to Monroe to face the charge of Second Degree Murder.

