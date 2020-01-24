Monster Nation Superstar tour is coming to the CenturyLink center

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The country’s toughest monster trucks are gearing up to battle at Bossier City’s CenturyLink Center. Monster Nation is returning to Bossier City’s CenturyLink Center on Friday, January 24, and Saturday, January 25.

The All-Star Monster Nation lineup includes QUAD CHAOS, DIRT CREW, BUCKSHOT, KAMIKAZE, VENDETTA and the legendary BIGFOOT.

The Monsters will battle in three separate competitions during each performance. The tailgate-ripping Wheelie Contest is first, where each drive attempts to stand his 10′ tall monster straight in the air. The next event is elimination-style Head to Head racing around an oval course. But what will undoubtedly complete the scene is the no-rules, no holds barred Demolition Freestyle competition!

Fans can meet the stars of MONSTER NATION ALL-STARS and get up close to the Monster Trucks before each performance at the Monster Nation Pit Party. Monster Nation fans can get autographs, take pictures, and meet the stars of Monster Nation! The Monster Nation Pit Party happens from 5:30-6:30 pm before each show.

Fans can save $5 on all Adult $18 tickets when purchased before October 25, 2019.

MONSTER NATION begins at 7:30 pm on Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25.

Adult ticket prices are $26 & $18. Kid’s ticket prices are $26 & $13. Service and facility fees may apply to ticket prices. All tickets prices increase by $2.00 on the day of the event. Pit passes are $5. Tickets are available at the B1 Bank Box Office located at CenturyLink Center, and online at www.ticketmaster.com .

