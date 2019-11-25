Montgomery County sheriff: Suspected shooter of Sheriff John Williams is son of Montgomery County deputy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to News 5 that William Chase Johnson is the son of a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy.

ALEA issued a blue alert at about 9 p.m. Saturday for the 18-year-old, who is suspected of shooting and killing Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams. Authorities took him into custody around midnight.

Johnson was taken into custody by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to Elmore County Jail where he remains without bond, according to ALEA State Trooper Cpl. Jesse Thornton.

Authorities say the shooting happened about 8:15 p.m. at the QV gas station in Lowndes County.

Williams is the fifth law enforcement officer in Alabama to die from gunfire in the line of duty in the past 11 months, according to Alabama State Attorney General Steve Marshall.