More than half Louisiana’s state offices closed Monday due to hurricane concerns

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to the threat of severe weather associated with Hurricanes Marco and Laura, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne is announcing that state offices will be closed tomorrow, Monday, Aug. 24.

State offices will be closed in the following 35 south Louisiana parishes: Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary.

This office closure applies to all nonessential employees who work in the affected parishes, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19. These employees are not to perform any services during the office closure unless directed to do so by supervisory personnel. Employees in areas under evacuation orders should seek further guidance from their supervisors.

Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated.

State employees should be aware of the following phone numbers to call, which will be updated: 1.800.360.9660 or 225.342.0498.

