Mother, 3 children escape early morning house fire

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Coushatta woman and three children escaped an early morning house after they were alerted by smoke alarms.

The blaze broke out around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Lisso St.

When firefighters arrived they found a 25-year-old woman along with her 5-year-old and 2-year-old, and a 7-year-old who was staying over for the night, safely outside of the home waiting for help.

The mother told firefighters the family was awakened by the home’s smoke detectors.

State Fire Marshal investigators determined the fire was started by an outlet being used to power a window A/C unit in an unoccupied bedroom.

The SFM is encouraging to either test the smoke alarms you have or get smoke alarms if you have none to ensure your family’s safety when you go to sleep tonight.

Operation Save-A-Life provides free smoke alarm installations to families in need. Visit lasfm.org for more information.

