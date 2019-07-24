Mother abandons her newborn on apartment doorstep

Authorities in Florida are looking for a woman who abandoned a one-day-old infant on a stranger’s doorstep.

Police believe she may have been in an abusive situation — but abandoning a baby this way is still a crime.

Erik Von Ancken has the story.

–reporter pkg-as follows–

For some reason, Althea Brown and her family were picked by the baby boy’s mother to leave him at their doorstep over the weekend here at this Metrowest apartment complex.

Today we went back to ask if she’s been able to figure out who the mother is.

Erik Von Ancken/Reporter

“You don’t know this mother?

Althea Brown/Resident

“No clue.”

Erik von Ancken/Reporter

‘You have no idea why she left the baby here?

Althea Brown/Resident

“No idea we’ve been going through possibilities, but nothing that we can pinpoint.”

Sgt. Eduardo Bernal/Orlando Police Department

“We’re currently looking to see if we can track down who left that baby because it was left on a doorstep at an apartment complex.”

Erik von Ancken/Reporter

“At this point, you have not found the mother?”

Sgt. Eduardo Bernal/Orlando Police Department

“We have not, correct.”

Orlando police say detectives are looking at all of the circumstances involved.

Including this note that news 6 sent to police.

That neighbors at this apartment complex say was left with the child.

We’re not showing you what it says because it describes a serious violent domestic violence situation between the baby’s mother and father.

Erik von Ancken/Reporter

“The mother could be in danger?”

Sgt. Eduardo Bernal/Orlando Police Department

“Correct, yeah, we’re not going to specifically talk about a note being part of this care. I can tell you we are looking into all the circumstances with that.”

Althea Brown/Resident

“Just hope that everything works for her.”

Althea Brown also worries that the mother is in danger, even if her baby is now safe at the hospital.

Thanks to neighbors here who found the baby in time, wrapped in a t-shirt on this doorstep and called police.

Althea Brown/Resident

“It’s sad that that’s what had to happen.”

–TAG–

The baby appears to be in good health — but authorities say it could have died… And there are plenty of options for people in similar situations.

Newborn babies can legally be left at any hospital or fire station with no questions asked.

