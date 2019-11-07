Mother arrested after 3-month-old found with BAC of .359%

Top Stories

by: MATT KNIGHT

Posted: / Updated:

Tribune Media Wire

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW/Tribune Media Wire) – The Springfield Township Police Department has arrested Davonna Reed, 32, on multiple charges including felony child abuse.

In late October, Reed’s daughter was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital after she became sick.

Doctors determined the child’s blood alcohol content (BAC) was .359%, according to a press release.

The child was treated in the Natal Intensive Care Unit.

Detectives say Reed allowed the child to ingest alcohol. She was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories