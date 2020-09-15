Mother dealing with unexpected loss of son

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The mother of one of Shreveport’s latest homicide victims is trying to cope with the unexpected loss of her son.

21-year-old Larry Watson was fatally shot Sunday night in the Broadmoor neighborhood. Shreveport police say Watson was shot in the face and found in his vehicle on East Dudley street.

His mother tells KTAL/KMSS he was on his way to his family’s house when he was shot.

“Some people don’t want to say anything. If ya’ll see something tell cause if it happened to you, you would want somebody to say something.”

At this time there are no suspects in the case and Lisa Dixon has a message for the person responsible for the shooting.

“I don’t want him to be scared. I’m not mad at you. Just turn yourself in and let them handle this.”

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at the number at 318-673-7373.