Motorcycle driver fatally hit after laying down bike in effort to avoid oncoming car

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatality crash that occurred just after noon Monday in the 6700 block of Keithville Springridge Road.

Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Stafford said the 78-year-old driver of a Ford Escape pulled out from Sparks Davis Road and into the path of an eastbound motorcyle.

The driver of the motorcycle laid his bike down but was hit. The motorcycle traveled another 75 yards and came to rest in a ditch.

The driver of the motorcycle, who has not yet been identified, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport by Fire District #4 but was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Escape was cited for failure to yield. The case will be further reviewed by the Caddo District Attorney’s Office.

