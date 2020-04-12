Mount Canaan distributes “Holy Communion Packets” for streamed Easter service

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana’s stay-at-home order has meant most churches are streaming their services online to honor social distancing, but one Shreveport church has made it possible for its congregation to share communion on Easter Sunday.

Saturday morning, deacons at Mount Canaan Baptist Church held a drive-through “communion pick-up” where they handed out communion packets of bread and grape juice to be shared during Easter Sunday services, which will be streamed on the church’s Facebook page.

Sunday’s service will be the first since Mount Canaan’ pastor emeritus and civil rights icon Dr. Harry blake died.

Blake, who died Wednesday, served as pastor of the church for 52 years before stepping down in 2018.

The service begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, and communion will be at noon.

