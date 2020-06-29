“Mr. Stinky” is alive and well at Northwestern State University

by: Michael Scheidt

Northwestern State: School of Biological and Physical Science

NATCHITOCHES, La. (BRPROUD)  – The last few days have been exciting, if not smelly at Northwestern University.

The Northwestern State: School of Biological and Physical Science is documenting the blooming of a corpse flower, also known as Amorphophallus titanum.

The corpse flower is referred to as “Mr. Stinky” and it bloomed on Saturday morning.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=1749184855233051&ref=watch_permalink

According to the Northwestern State: School of Biological and Physical Science, “it’s already starting to close up. But, it still smells horrible (think rotting beef left in the sun). Also, we found a second flowering off of the main corm. We have no idea what to expect of that one as it’s very rare to have that happen.”

The corpse flower has been in possession of the university since 2012.

Northwestern State: School of Biological and Physical Science says, “the rare, tropical flower only blooms once every 8-10 years.”

After this bloom is over, the corpse flower will die or come back in 8 to 10 years.

