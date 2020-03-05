Much needed sunshine continues for the ArkLaTex; rain and storms next week

A very nice Thursday ongoing in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures have warmed nicely into the 60s and 70s. Drier air and high pressure will be the weather story for the next couple of days. With clear skies tonight, we will see temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s.

The good news is sunshine is expected for Friday and Saturday. Daytime highs will remain in the 60s. Lows will stay in the 30s and 40s. By the weekend, clouds will begin to return. Next week will begin a new week with more thunderstorm chances.

Similar to many other weeks in 2020, we will see an upper low near California send several areas of low pressure our way to produce showers and storms. The first wave will arrive on Monday to produce. We may see a break in the rain for Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible for Wednesday. The main upper low will arrive Thursday and Friday.

The next seven days
Next seven days in Texarkana

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

71° / 44°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 0% 71° 44°

Friday

65° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 65° 41°

Saturday

63° / 44°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 63° 44°

Sunday

69° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 69° 58°

Monday

69° / 62°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 69° 62°

Tuesday

77° / 63°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 60% 77° 63°

Wednesday

75° / 62°
Showers
Showers 40% 75° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

70°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

66°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

62°

7 PM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

8 PM
Clear
0%
60°

58°

9 PM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

10 PM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

11 PM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

12 AM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

1 AM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

2 AM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

3 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

4 AM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

5 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

6 AM
Clear
0%
45°

45°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

47°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

51°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

54°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

57°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

61°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

62°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

63°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

