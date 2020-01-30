Municipal Court offers you a chance to pay warrant, avoid jail

TEXARKANA, Texas — Texas Municipal Court is offering residents an opportunity to pay their warrants in full without being arrested.

The Amnesty Program, which runs from Feb. 3 until April 16, will allow citizens to take care of their outstanding warrant with the Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court and avoid going to jail.

You can pay your warrant in full with cash, money order, debit card or credit card. If payment is made with a debit or credit card, service fees apply.



Warrants may be paid Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Texas Pay Fine Window on the 1st floor of the Bi-State Justice Building, 100 N. State Line.

When paying a warrant at the Texarkana, Texas Pay Fine Window, citizens will not be arrested, and the warrant will be recalled after the payment is made. A warrant cannot be paid online.

If the warrant is not paid before April 16 you risk being arrested, taken to jail and paying a higher fine.

To inquire about a warrant (Class C misdemeanor) with Texarkana Texas Municipal Court, please call (903) 798-3551, 798-3013 or 798-3790, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.