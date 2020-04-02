Municipal Court suspends taking payments at Bi-State Justice Center

Breaking News
Louisiana COVID-19 cases surge to 9,150; more than 300 deaths now reported
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Municipal Court has temporarily suspended taking payments and doing other business at the Bi-State Criminal Justice Center in Texarkana.

If you have a pending case in that court, it has been postponed. You should call (903) 798-3551 or email at txmunicourt@txkusa.org by June 1. It is your responsibility to keep the court informed of your current address and phone number.

If you have a citation that you need to pay, you have several options for being able to handle that without having to get out:

  • Pay online at www.trafficpayment.com or call (800) 444-1187
  • Mail your payment to Texas Municipal Court, 100 N. Stateline, Box 1, Texarkana, Texas 75501
  • Call the Municipal Court Office at (903) 798-3551

