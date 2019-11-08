Murder-suicide leaves two dead in Claiborne Parish

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A woman and her boyfriend are dead following a murder-suicide in Claiborne Parish.

According to Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey 40-year-old, Jeanette West was fatally shot Thursday evening in the front of her home in the 1100 block of White Oak Rd. outside of Homer.

Bailey said a BOLO was issued for the suspect 36-year-old Question Woods who had been dating West.

Haynesville Police found Woods a couple of hours later on LA 534 where he had shot himself inside his vehicle.