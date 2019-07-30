Mystikal’s case still winds through courts, while co-defendant walks streets

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport police detective who investigated rape allegations against Michael Tyler, the rap star known professionally as “Mystikal” testified at a hearing in Caddo District Court Tuesday.

Tyler is charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping in an alleged rape that occurred in October 2016 in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway.

SPD Cpl. Gabriel Monereau was lead investigator in the case, which led to Tyler’s August 2017 arrest on the charges. A $2 million bond was initially set for Tyler, and after he requested a bond reduction, the judge raised it to $3 million.

Tyler spent the next 18 months in Caddo Correctional Center until a record company gave him a large advance for three future albums and his fans raised money from all over the world to post bail.

He was released on bond in February.

The defense maintains the state has not been forthcoming with discovery in the case, and today asked Monereau to supply emails and texts he received from other sources, but has not received officially.

After a recess in which Monereau was allowed to go to the police station and obtain the information. When he returned to court, he brought a disc containing the emails, but the emails were only from two files.

Since the investigation continued during the first eight months of 2017, defense attorney Verity Gentry Bell, Monereau asked that Monereau go back and check to make sure all the emails regarding the case had been produced.

In June, the defense sent a Public Records Request to the Shreveport Police Department to obtain Monereau’s personnel records, which defense attorney Joel Pearce today asked to be entered as an exhibit.

The state, however, objected so the motion will be considered at a later court date.

In June, Tyler’s co-defendant, Averweone Holman, who also was charged in the crime and had been held on $2 million bond since his August 2017 arrest, was released on time served after he pleaded guilty to a simple kidnapping.

Tyler will be back in court for another hearing on August 27. His trial is on the docket for November 18.

