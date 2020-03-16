NAACP, Comcast to provide free internet access to Shreveport residents

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The local NAACP and Comcast are joining forces to provide free internet access to Shreveport residents who may have to work from home due to the coronavirus.

President of the Shreveport Branch of the NAACP Lloyd Thompson and Senior Director of External Affairs for Comcast Ronnie Colvin announced Monday morning that all residents will receive free Xfinity WiFi for 60 days.

Colvin said whether you or a Comcast customer or not you will have access to free internet service for two months.

Colvin said, “The 60 days free is available right now. If someone were to call or go to our office it would be available to them.”

The free internet access will be a huge help to Caddo Parish Schools after they had to roll out their virtual online program due to the coronavirus.

Caddo Parish Superintendent Lamar Goree said this service will allow students to do their lessons from the comfort of their homes.

Goree said, “Remember the ultimate goal is not to conjugate and our goal is to have students in safe home environments, so this is going to increase that for so many families.”

Caddo Parish Schools are currently in the process of figuring out how many students need computers and laptops to take advantage of this program.

