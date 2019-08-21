Natchitoches citizens invited to discuss proposed bicycle plan

NATCHITOCHES, La. – Natchitoches is inviting citizens to attend a final public meeting Tuesday, August 28 presenting the city’s draft Bicycle and Pedestrian plan. (NBPP)

The plan will serve as a guide for improving the bicycle and pedestrian network inside city limits.

Mayor Posey said “The Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan is just another future improvement our community needs as we continue to see an influx in use of our sidewalks by cyclist and pedestrians alike. We encourage the public to attend the meeting on August 28th and share opinions on the

proposed plan.”

The meeting is an opportunity for Natchitoches residents to gather and share their ideas and experiences improving walking and biking, and learning more about the proposed plan.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the City Municipal Building at 560 2nd Street in Natchitoches, La.

For more information contact Sooraz Patro at 318-487-5401.

