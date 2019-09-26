Natchitoches firefighters respond to structure fire near Ashland

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -Natchitoches Sheriff’s Deputies, firefighters, Bienville firefighters and La. Department of Agriculture and Forestry responded to a structure fire Wednesday at 2:41 p.m. in the 100 block of Oil Field Road near Ashland according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The residence reportedly owned by Jacqueline Moore was a total loss.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire also spread into nearby woods causing concern for area residents on Five Forks Road and adjacent areas.

However, the fire was contained and reportedly under control around 4:00pm with the assistance of Bienville Fire Units and LDAF.

