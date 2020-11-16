Natchitoches I-49 crash claims life of Coushatta man

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A one-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 77-year-old Coushatta man on Sunday, according to the Louisiana State Police.
Carroll J. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, on Interstate-49, just north of Natchitoches.
Troopers from LSP Troop E were called to the accident just after noon on Sunday. The preliminary investigation revealed Thomas, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was driving a 2012 Dodge 3500 pickup southbound on I-49 when for reasons still under investigation, he lost control of the truck, veered off the road and struck a tree.
A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.
