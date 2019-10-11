Natchitoches man arrested on narcotics charges

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man has been arrested on several charges including possession of narcotics.

Agents assigned to the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Dr, in reference to an ongoing investigation into the sale of illicit narcotics.

Upon execution of the search warrant, agents seized the following items from inside the residence:

Approximately 353 white oblong tablets marked (G3722), which are suspected be Alprazolam (Xanax)

40 multi colored suspected MDMA tablets.

Approximately 2 grams of suspected high grade marijuana.

One functioning digital scale.

$1,053.00 US currency

One Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun.

After the conclusion of the search warrant, Agents arrested Donovan Bush, 22, for the following charges:

Possession of CDS I (Marijuana) Possession with intent to distribute CDS I (Ecstasy) Possession with intent to distribute CDS IV (Alprazolam) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS

Bush was placed into the NPDC awaiting a bond.

The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force would like to thank the Citizens of Natchitoches for their support. Many times an investigation begins with a simple phone call or tip from a concerned citizen.

The Task Force encourages all citizens to report any crimes in their neighborhoods anonymously by calling 318-357-2248, The Natchitoches Police Department, or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Office.

