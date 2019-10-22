Natchitoches man behind bars on drug charges

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches man is in jail after drugs were discovered inside his home.

According to a Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force official, on Oct. 1 38-year-old Michael Johnson was arrested on narcotics charges after agents assisted the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office with an offender registry check in the 1400 block of St. John St.

After Johnson gave agents consent to search his home they found 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Photo Courtesy: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office

Johnson was arrested and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on the following charges :

1 count Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

1 count Possession of drug paraphernalia

1 count 2nd and subsequent offenses

The Task Force encourages all citizens to report any crimes in their neighborhoods anonymously by calling 318-357-2248, The Natchitoches Police Department, or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.