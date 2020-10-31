Natchitoches man dies in Red River Parish crash

RED RIVER PARISH (KTAL/KMSS) – A 39-year-old man died in a late Friday afternoon following two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1, according to Louisiana State Police.

Adrian Toussaint of Natchitoches was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 1, just south of Louisiana Highway 509.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to the fatal crash just after 4 p.m. in Red River Parish.

The initial investigation revealed Toussaint was driving a 2003 Buick sedan northbound on Highway 1 when, for reasons still under investigation, his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the rear trailer tires of a southbound 2011 Mack tractor-trailer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, who was properly restrained, was not injured in the crash.

Toussaint, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered fatal injuries.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

