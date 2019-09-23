Natchitoches man facing first-degree murder

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting last week in Natchitoches has been taken into custody.

Natchitoches police say 25-year-old Devon Johnson is being charged with first-degree murder after being accused of killing 33-year-old Daniel James Beaudion near the 300 block of Pearl Street on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Johnson is booked in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

Police say that the investigation is still ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

