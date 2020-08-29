Natchitoches Parish: Food & water distribution scheduled for hurricane victims

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Hurricane Laura victims who have suffered damages and power outages can obtain water, ice and food at two distribution points on Sunday.

The supplies, provided by the Natchitoches Office of Emergency Preparedness in conjunction with the Louisiana Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management and the Louisiana Army National Guard, will be distributed around midday Sunday at two locations, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright:

Natchitoches Central High School 6315 Highway 1 Bypass Natchitoches, La.

Lakeview High School 7305 LA-9 Campti, La.

Participants are asked to bring an ice chests for ice, water and food storage.

