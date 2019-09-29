Natchitoches Parish: Mobile home fire claims life of elderly woman

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – State Fire Marshal deputies are this morning investigating an overnight mobile home fire involving one death in Provencal.



Natchitoches Parish Fire District 4 responded to the call around 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the 7400 block of Highway 478 where the body of an elderly female was discovered inside.

The identity of the victim has not been released, nor have the circumstances surrounding the fire.



More information will be released as it becomes available.

