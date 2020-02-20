NW Louisiana roadways closed due to high water

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – High water has forced the closure of roads in northwest Louisiana.

Louisiana DOTD says La 153, from La 9 to La 155 in Natchitoches Parish is closed due to flooding/ high water.

No detours are available at this time.

In Caddo Parish, the Sheriff’s Office says high water has also forced the closure of Keithville Kingston Road. The road is closed in Caddo and Desoto parishes.

