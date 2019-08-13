Natchitoches Parish shooting leaves 1 dead, another behind bars

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting last night in Natchitoches Parish.

According to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones, the shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Weaver Cemetary Rd. near Chestnut.

The victim died at the scene and the suspect was arrested by NPSO deputies.

The names of the victim and suspect are not being released at this time.

Detectives are still in the process of gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

The Natchitoches Parish District Attorney’s Office is also assisting with the investigation.

