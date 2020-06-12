Natchitoches PD seeks public’s help in finding man wanted on murder charges

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Natchitoches police are asking the public to help them find a man wanted on murder charges.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, 36-year-old Lester Fisher is wanted for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection to an incident that happened on May 31.

NPD says Lester Fisher is considered to be armed and dangerous, and they are asking people to not detain Fisher or apprehend him by themselves.

If anyone saw Lester Fisher, please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Johnson at (318)357-3858. All information given shall remain confidential.

Tips can also be provided anonymously via our TipSubmit Product. Simply send the tip by using your smartphones (download the free application) or by texting (Text-A-Tip) to CRIMES (274637). Use NPDTIPS before typing your message. You can also submit a Web Tip from our Police Protection page.

