Natchitoches prepares for new bike path plans

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS)

People will eventually be able to safely ride their bicycles through the streets of Natchitoches as the city develops a new bike path program

A final public meeting was held Wednesday evening to hear from residents and share ideas, while learning about how bike paths will improve the quality of life in Natchitoches.

Transportation officials discussed the various types of bike share lanes and where they can be implement throughout the city.

“The younger generation want to bike and ride. They don’t want to move to places to live and work where there is no facility right. So the City of Natchitoches and the mayor are progressive enough and they wanted to have up a bike and pedestrian plan that can then leverage federal, state and any funding to get those projects done,” said Sooraz Patro, Transportation Director Rapides Area Planning Commission.

The bike paths are also a part of a larger plan for better pedestrian crossings. Patro said it’s also a quality of life issue that promotes a healthier lifestyle.

“We’re excited to see some sort of biking improvements. I know I’d use my bike a lot more,” said Jeremiah Alonzo, Natchitoches resident.

It’s also geared toward Natchitoches being a tourist and college town, helping people and students access the city in a safer way.

“To capture more tourists that will fuel the economy. Help the students because most of the students don’t have vehicles. So they would like to go to the Wal-Mart, grocery store, super one, and they don’t have anything safer. No sidewalks or no bike lanes to go to those places,” Patro said.

Which some residents said they are ready for.

“I already bike from the east side to campus occasionally and it’s always a little scary,” said Amelia Chelsey, Natchitoches resident.

Currently, they’ve selected 55 miles of roads that can be used in the bike and pedestrian path plans.

The first projects will begin the next few years and continue to expand throughout Natchitoches.