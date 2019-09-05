National cheese pizza day deals

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

It’s National Cheese Pizza Day!

This special day is celebrated every September 5– and all you have to do to celebrate– is eat cheese pizza!

Who doesn’t appreciate a gooey delicious slice with just cheese?

At least for today, leave the toppings aside, and either make or order a cheese pie for lunch or dinner.

You can even score some restaurant discounts–

Papa John’s and Marco’s Pizza locations will both have special deals in honor of National Cheese Pizza Day.

To see deals click here.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss