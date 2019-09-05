National cheese pizza day deals

It’s National Cheese Pizza Day!

This special day is celebrated every September 5– and all you have to do to celebrate– is eat cheese pizza!

Who doesn’t appreciate a gooey delicious slice with just cheese?

At least for today, leave the toppings aside, and either make or order a cheese pie for lunch or dinner.

You can even score some restaurant discounts–

Papa John’s and Marco’s Pizza locations will both have special deals in honor of National Cheese Pizza Day.

To see deals click here.

