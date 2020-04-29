National Denim day focuses on sexual assault awareness

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Wednesday, April 29th you can show your support for this cause.



You’re asked to wear denim and share pictures on social media for National Denim Day.

Miss Lagniappe 2020, Ambria Terrell is holding a special Facebook live at 2pm.

“Raising awareness for rape and sexual assault can potentially save lives. Whether you know it or not we are all directly or indirectly connected to a victim of rape or sexual assault.”

She’ll be going live with Jenny Thelwell, a sexual assault survivor who is an author.