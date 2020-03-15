National Guard drill exercise near Clyde Fant Parkway turns heads

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A National Guard training exercise near Clyde Fant Parkway and Stoner Avenue caused some residents to take a second look Sunday.

What looked like an Army M-A-S-H Unit setting up tents was actually just part of this weekend’s drill for the Louisiana National Guard’s First Battalion at Fort Humbug at 400 East Stoner Ave. in Shreveport.

Typically, National Guard members are required to attend one drill weekend each month, and one two-week annual training period each year. Weekend drills consist of Saturday and Sunday, but sometimes include reporting on Friday night.

According to Sgt. 1st Class Denis Ricou in the Public Affairs Office at Louisiana National Guard Headquarters who also works with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), it was a typical training exercise.

So far, the governor has not called in the National Guard to help with coronavirus issues, but if that should happen, Ricou said the National Guard will be prepared.

Drill weekends such as this one help prepare soldiers to respond to any emergency from hurricanes to pandemics, Ricou said.

