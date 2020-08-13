The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
National Night Out events canceled in Texarkana due to COVID-19 concerns

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – This year’s traditional National Night Out events in Texarkana, Texas has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We know that a lot of people look forward to this opportunity to meet our officers and fellowship with their neighbors each year, but recognize that this was the responsible thing for us to do,” said in a Facebook post from the Texarkana Texas Police Department.

“We hope to be able to continue this annual event in October 2021.”

