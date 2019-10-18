National Park Service announces grant for historic Shreveport church

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 11, 2017 file photo, the sun sets on a Baptist church in Georgia. According to new data released Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, by the Pew Research Center, the portion of Americans with no religious affiliation is rising significantly, in tandem with a sharp drop in the percentage that identifies as Christian. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The National Park Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of the Interior, announced that the City of Shreveport has been awarded an additional $500,000 African-American Civil Rights Preservation Grant.

The total grant funds provided by the NPS are $1 million. These funds will be used to transform a historic landmark, the Old Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, into a civil rights museum.

This museum will document, highlight, and interpret stories dedicated to the rich history of African Americans and the African-American experience during the Civil Rights Movement in Northwest Louisiana.

Mayor Adrian Perkins said, “Shreveport made significant contributions to the Civil Rights Movement. This project not only preserves this important part of our history, but it will help us share it with people from around the world.”

The City of Shreveport, in collaboration with the North Louisiana Civil Rights Coalition and the Shreveport Historic Preservation Commission, has started the stabilization process.

Director of Community Development Bonnie Moore said, “The City of Shreveport is excited to be engaged in a project to save one of the most significant structures in Northwest Louisiana’s civil rights history.”

The new grant will be used to further rehabilitate the historic old Galilee Baptist Church, restoring it to its original condition and appearance.