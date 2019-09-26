Nature lesson: Young bear breaks into middle school

(WICU/NBC NEWS) — Students, teachers, and staff at a Fretz Middle School in Bradford, Pennsylvania are still talking about an unusual visitor to their building last week. A young black bear broke into the school and roamed the hallways while everyone was home for the night.

The bear knocked out a pane of thick glass on a front door and proceeded to show himself around the empty hallways. Security video captured his movements.

“He wanted to see what’s going on in here. It was kind of neat to see him. He was kind of looking around. I think he wanted to stay,” said Tina Slaven, School Principal.

The bear walked through the front foyer where hundreds of kids walked just a few hours before. The young animal took a walk down a long hallway and seemed fascinated with his reflection in another glass door. But, he spooked himself and took off running.

